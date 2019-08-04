|
|
Tom Bozeman Tom C. Bozeman age 95, of Fairview Heights, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on August 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 76 wonderful years, Kathleen Bozeman, nee LaBrier. Also surviving are his son Thomas (Elaine) Bozeman; grandchildren Samuel Thomas (Alysia) Bozeman, Matthew Thomas Bozeman, and Jonathon Thomas Bozeman; his great-grandchildren, Carter Josiah Bozeman, Preston Thomas Bozeman, a sister-in-law Edna LaBrier and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Olive Ruth Bozeman, a sister and brother-in law Alberta and Leslie Farrar and brother-in-law Gene LaBrier. He was a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the South Pacific Theater, stationed at a supply office on Espiritu Santo Island. After the war Tom graduated from Rankin Technical College and was a machinist by trade. Most of his career was at East Side Tool & Die Co. Firmly believing sleep is a waste of time Tom enjoyed photography, building and designing musical instruments, clocks, and furniture. Memorial Donations are appreciated to the Edgemont Bible Church. Visitation: Visitation will be held 5-7 pm. Monday August 5 at Lake View funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois St., Fairview Heights. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm with pastor Doug White Officiating. Private interment will be held Tuesday in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019