Tom Knoebel Tom Ryan "Hoot" Knoebel, 78, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1941 in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Villages of St. Peters in St. Peters, MO. Tom was employed at the former Excelsior Foundry for over 30 years. He loved to play a round of golf and was a faithful football fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Rams. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and MariAnne, nee Ryan, Knoebel Winter; and a brother, Jay Knoebel. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Carol, nee Mueller, Knoebel, whom he married on July 16, 1966; a son, Bradley R. (Lisa) Knoebel; two beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Allie; his brother, Lee (Donna) Knoebel; his sister, Merry (Bob) Thierry Schobert; a brother-in-law, Donald Mueller; and nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA), 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, or online at https://hdsa.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: Private funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.