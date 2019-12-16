|
|
Tom Tischoff Tom B. Tischoff, Jr., 71, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, March 20, 1944, in Gloucester, MA, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. Tom was a mechanic for Dobbs Automotive. He was a U.S.Veteran whom served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom B. and Janelle, nee Gilmore, Tischoff; brothers, Joesph and Charlie Tischoff; sisters, Tamara and Cherry Tischoff. Surviving are his daughter, Shannon (Paul) Hagelstein of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Phoebe and Seth Hagelstein. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Funeral: Private services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 16, 2019