MCDONALD - Tommie Lee McDonald, 77 of Madison, IL passed away August 14, 2020 in Granite City, IL. Visitation service will be at 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements handled by Teat Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation



