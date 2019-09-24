|
Dr. Tommy Young II Dr. Tommy R. Young II, 78, of Mount Carmel, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at The Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana surrounded by the love of his family. He was born August 10, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana, the son of Dr. Tommy R. Young and Katherine (Anstaett) Young. He married Joyce Brewer on June 25, 1966 and together they enjoyed fifty-three years of marriage. At the age of fourteen, Tommy attended the Kentucky Military Institute where he graduated in 1959. Tommy was a graduate of DePauw University, University of Arkansas and Louisiana State University obtaining his PhD in American History. He had quite an extensive teaching career teaching at Texas Tech University, US Army Command & General Staff College, the University of Missouri, Kansas City, St. Mary's College at Kansas State Men's Penitentiary and the US Disciplinary Barracks. In 1981 Tommy went to work as a historian at the Air Force Communications Command Center. He would later transfer to the Office of History at the Air Mobility Command. Tommy retired in September of 2001, then he and Joyce returned to the family home in Mt. Carmel. In Retirement he continued to write encyclopedia articles on Military Communications. In addition, he wrote a history of the Kentucky Military Institute.Tommy also served on the Board of the Wabash County Museum and was a member of the Board of the Wabash Valley College Foundation. Tommy will forever be remembered by his wife, Joyce; son, Jeffrey Young his wife, Sarah of Swansea, Illinois; granddaughter, Katherine Young; and many friends he made all throughout his life. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tommy R. Young III. Memorial contributions may be made in Tommy's memory to the Linda White Hospice House, 611 Harriet Street, Evansville, IN 47710. To view Tommy Young's tribute wall and leave condolences for the Young family, please visit www.keepesfuneralhome.com Service: In keeping with Tommy's wishes, there will be no public services. A private burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Keepes Funeral Home, Mt. Carmel IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019