Toni Farrell Toni Marie Farrell, 68, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born April 13, 1951 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Damian Caffrey Sr. and Sarah (Rhoads) Burns. She retired in March 2018 as an office manager from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri after 43 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed playing golf, shopping and traveling. She loved her visits to Florida and Lake of the Ozarks and cherished special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved partner of 30 years, Frank D. Bennett of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Frank J. and Susan Bennett of Belleville, Illinois; a daughter and daughter-in-law, Christina Bennett and Jenny Smith of O'Fallon, Illinois; four grandchildren and spouses, Scott and Samantha Crook of Alabama, Andrea and Troy Lindauer of Smithton, Illinois, Jenna Bennett of Belleville, Illinois and Bailey Bennett of Belleville, Illinois; four great grandchildren, Bryce Crook, Brynn Crook, Ian Lindauer and Silas Lindauer; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Barb Caffrey of Bethalto, Illinois, Damian and Dottie Caffrey Jr. of Granite City, Illinois and Larry and Patsy Burns of Lake Wales, Florida; a sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Steve Corzine of Florissant, Missouri; sister-in-law, Tina Caffrey of Granite City; nieces, Sarah Baumann and Riley Ponce; other nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Caffrey. Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Clint Wisdom officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019