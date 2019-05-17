Home

Tonoy Origliosso Obituary
Tony Origliosso Tony Origliosso, 84, of Troy, Illinois, passed away Monday, May 13th, 2019. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, June 5th, 1934 to Dave and Rosella (Tubbs) Origliosso. He is preceded in death by his parents. Tony is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margo (Koehler) Origliosso, children, Tanya (Kim) Kirchoff of Collinsville, Illinois, Debra Carpenter of Collinsville, Illinois, Michael Origliosso of Waterloo, Illinois, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers, John Origliosso of Goreville, Illinois, James Origliosso of Pleasant Hills, Oregon, and Tim Origliosso of Granite City, Illinois. Tony served valiantly in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for McDonnell Douglas for sixteen years, Practice Tee for nine years, and was self-employed for twenty-five years in the Wholesale Plant Business. Memorials may be made in Tony's name to the and may be given at the funeral home. Service: A Memorial Gathering will be Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019
