Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Fairview Heights, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Fairview Heights, IL
Tony Lemansky Obituary
Tony Lemansky Tony R. Lemansky, age 67, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on March 9, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence. Tony was a graduate of Belleville East High School and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL. He worked in retail sales most of his life. Tony was a member of the Knights of Columbus #592 and liked the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony J. and Ann J., nee Shantek, Lemansky; his brother-in-law, Robert Soltys; his niece, Norma Soltys; and his great-niece, Ansley Soltys. Tony is survived by his sisters, Carol L. Soltys of Swansea, IL and Kathy Lemansky (Jan Mehelic) of Swansea, IL; his nephews, Robert G. Soltys and Scott G. (Clara Choi) Soltys; his great-niece Adeleine and his great-nephew, Anson. Memorials may be made to the or to One Future at Holy Trinity. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. and again on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Jim Nall officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
