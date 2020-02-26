Home

Tony M. Rapp


11/13/1934 - 02/22/2020
Tony M. Rapp Obituary
Tony Rapp Tony M. Rapp, 85 of Tamaroa, IL, passed away at 7:40 P.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Tony was the retired Owner/Operator of Rent N Kleen Inc. for twenty six years. He was a member of the Bear Point Baptist Church at Sesser. He was a Life Member of the NRA, Founder and Past President of the Millstadt Coonhunters Association. Tony was a Master Hunter Safety Instructor, he was Second Vice President of Home Builders Association of Southern Illinois , Past President and Vice President of the Du Quoin Lake Association. He was born November 13, 1934, at Freeburg, IL, the son of John and Alvina (Sauzek) Rapp. He is survived by five children - Steve (Cindy) Rapp of Carlyle, Kathy (Dan) Baiotto of Collinsville, Tina Basler of Swansea, Michelle (Bill) Benton of Wheaton, and Angela (Bill) Smiles of Woodridge, thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, five siblings - Mary Carol Nelson of Carnation, WA, Larry Rapp of Millstadt, IL, Charlie (Sue) Rapp of St. Clair, MO, Ruth (Dan) Guy of Millstadt, Jim (Debbie) Rapp of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers- Norbert Rapp and USMC Sgt. Joseph L. Rapp, two grandsons - Paul E. Graves and Jason Baiotto, son-in-law - Patrick Basler. Friends may make memorials to the Paradise Cemetery Association and will be accepted at the funeral home. For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4:30 to 8:30 P.M. Thursday, at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 9:00 A.M., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Searby Funeral Home in Tamaroa, with Bro. Larry Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Paradise Cemetery at Tamaroa. Searby Funeral Home, Tamaroa, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020
