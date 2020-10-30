1/1
Tony Sparks
1959 - 2020
Tony Sparks
February 1, 1959 - October 25, 2020
Fairview Heights , Illinois - Tony Sparks, 61, of Fairview Heights, IL, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born February 01, 1959, in Chattanooga, TN, the first born of Thomas and Rachel (Wood). He married Charlene (Rojek) on December 07, 1993, in Murphysboro, IL, she resides in Fairview Heights.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Tony Sparks of Pennsylvania, and Patrick (Mindy) Commean of Belleville, IL; grandchildren Skylar and Chase Commean; father-in-law Roman Rojek, brothers and sisters Wilbert (Julie), Rodney, Maurice (Ginger), June Sparks, Lillie (Lovest) Morris and Reba Sparks. Brothers and sisters-in-law William (Michelle), Monica (Rich) Nowakowski, Mark (Angela), Greg (Beth). Loving and dedicated nephew, uncle, and friend to many he considered his family.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Shirley (Weaver) Rojek, sister Kimberly Sparks, and brothers-in-law Kenny Prusacki, Johnny and Roman Rojek.
Tony was Assistant Public Security Director at America Center in St. Louis, MO, for 21 years after retiring as an SFC in the United States Army, serving 21 years, 3 months and 20 days.
He was a one of a kind personality who never met a stranger, had an infectious smile, joke to share or story to tell, a superb athlete, sports fanatic, and chef. Tony adored his family and would do anything to help anyone. He was the most loving husband, Dad, and Papa; who loved life and made the most of every day.
Services are pending. Memorials in Tony's honor may be made to Charlene Sparks, c/o Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.




Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nordike Funeral Home - New Baden
15 E Hanover St
New Baden, IL 62265
618-588-3533
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
I met Tony for the first time when I interviewed him for a Security Supervisor's position at America's Center. I was so impressed with him at the time that I wanted the director to hire him on the spot! We bonded because both of us had retired from the military and his attitude about the "mission" mirrored mine. Tony was so positive and charming and fun to be around. Stress brought out the best in Tony. He kept me grounded in the rough times and we laughed a lot during the good times. Maybe a lot of people don't know this, but the man could work a grill! I will always cherish the years I counted as Tony's friend.
Daniel Chamberlain
Friend
October 29, 2020
Tony opened me with welcoming arms when I started at the Americas Center. We ended up working out together after work, and even had me lead a few workout sessions. Tony taught me so much about life, and how to handle my business...both professional and personally. Tony was a great friend to me, and my heart goes out to his family. Rest well my friend #neverforgotten
Leonard Lawson
Friend
