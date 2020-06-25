Tonya Bohnenstiehl Tonya Loehring, nee, Bohnenstiehl of Belleville, IL, loving wife and mother of two daughters, lost her courageous battle with cancer at the age of 48 on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tonya was born on September 3, 1971, in Highland, IL to Billy and Vicki (White) Bohnenstiehl. She was a 1989 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1993 graduate of McKendree College. Tonya was a legal assistant for the law office of Becker, Hoerner, and Ysursa PC, in Belleville, IL. On October 19, 1996, she married Brian Loehring. They have two daughters, Caroline and Savannah Loehring. Tonya loved to travel, and her favorite destinations were to the beach and Disney World. She was an avid reader, and a Duke basketball fan; most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her sense of humor, smile, and infectious laugh touched everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, and two uncles. Tonya is survived by her husband, Brian; her two daughters, Caroline and Savannah; her parents, Billy and Vicki; her sister, Jackie (Scott) Hamm; her maternal grandfather, Robert White; father-in-law, Wayne Loehring; mother-in-law, Claudia Giordano; sister-in-law, Megan (Doug) Raymond; grandmother-in-law, Harriet Koebel; and nephews, Lincoln Hamm, Blake, and Grant Raymond. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Floral arrangements will be provided for the memorial service, so the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: Caroline and Savannah Loehring's College Fund, and may be accepted at Kassly Mortuary, 9900 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Electronic memorials may be made at https://gf.me/u/ya6rsu Service: A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 25, 2020.