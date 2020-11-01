1/1
Tracey J. Sorrell
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey J. Sorrell
November 13, 1967 - October 28, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Tracey J. Sorrell nee Peterson, 52, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on October 28, 2020 at her home.
Tracey cherished time spent with family and her favorite thing was her grandchildren. Tracey loved photography and could visit for hours with friends.
Tracey was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Carl Peterson.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchel Alan Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; her mother, Sandra Faye Peterson (nee Fellwrath) of O'Fallon, IL; children, Sara Nicole Sorrell and significant other Adam Louis of New Baden, IL and Zachary Scott Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Jeffery Scott Peterson of Troy, IL and Scott A. Peterson (Victor Salas) of Nevada; uncle, Dennis Peterson and grandchildren, Aiden Daniel Sorrell and Lyla Mae Louis.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http://www.cancer.org.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
A Service will be held at Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Runner officiating
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
07:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved