Tracey J. Sorrell
November 13, 1967 - October 28, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Tracey J. Sorrell nee Peterson, 52, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on October 28, 2020 at her home.
Tracey cherished time spent with family and her favorite thing was her grandchildren. Tracey loved photography and could visit for hours with friends.
Tracey was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Carl Peterson.
Surviving are her husband, Mitchel Alan Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; her mother, Sandra Faye Peterson (nee Fellwrath) of O'Fallon, IL; children, Sara Nicole Sorrell and significant other Adam Louis of New Baden, IL and Zachary Scott Sorrell of O'Fallon, IL; brothers, Jeffery Scott Peterson of Troy, IL and Scott A. Peterson (Victor Salas) of Nevada; uncle, Dennis Peterson and grandchildren, Aiden Daniel Sorrell and Lyla Mae Louis.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or http://www.cancer.org
.
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.
A Service will be held at Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Runner officiating
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home, O'Fallon, IL.