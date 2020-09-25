Tracy Ann Jungmann Tracy Ann Jungmann, nee Sharp, age 60, of Shiloh, Ill., born June 21, 1960 in Belleville, Ill., to Juanita Yvonne Sharp-Palmier, nee Woods, and William R. Sharp, concluded her earthly journey in peace, with her loving, four-legged companion dog, Taj, resting at her side. Tracy grew up in the Shiloh-O'Fallon area where she developed her love for sports and nature that carried on throughout her entire life. Everyone knew Tracy as the proudest mother, loving sister, and steadfast friend; she was undoubtedly a free spirit. Lover of the outdoors, Tracy's heart was happiest when she spent her time fishing, watching the Cardinals play ball, and snapping photos behind the camera. Tracy was an OTHS basketball star and graduated in 1978. She continued her education at SWIC, completing her Associate's Degree and finishing her 25-plus year career at SWIC in the Industrial Technology Department. During her working years, she was frequently surrounded by colleagues deemed as dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Anna J. Woods, Marcella and Kenneth Sprague, her parents; and her dogs Bojangles, Pepper, and Oreo. Surviving are her two daughters Bailey (fiancé Ben Pruett) Jungmann of Hallsville, Mo., and Aleigh Jungmann of Columbia, Mo.; her siblings Angie, nee Sharp (David) Roustio of Kansas City, Mo., Sherri, nee Sharp (Nick) Currie of Baltimore, Md., and Brett (Tammy) Palmier of Edwardsville, Ill. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews whom she adored and many cousins and extended family that she dearly loved. Memorial donations are suggested to Randy's Rescue Ranch, and will be accepted at the funeral home. Post condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com
. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 3:30 6:30 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, next to her father, at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill. Local Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois