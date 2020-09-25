1/1
Tracy Ann Jungmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracy Ann Jungmann Tracy Ann Jungmann, nee Sharp, age 60, of Shiloh, Ill., born June 21, 1960 in Belleville, Ill., to Juanita Yvonne Sharp-Palmier, nee Woods, and William R. Sharp, concluded her earthly journey in peace, with her loving, four-legged companion dog, Taj, resting at her side. Tracy grew up in the Shiloh-O'Fallon area where she developed her love for sports and nature that carried on throughout her entire life. Everyone knew Tracy as the proudest mother, loving sister, and steadfast friend; she was undoubtedly a free spirit. Lover of the outdoors, Tracy's heart was happiest when she spent her time fishing, watching the Cardinals play ball, and snapping photos behind the camera. Tracy was an OTHS basketball star and graduated in 1978. She continued her education at SWIC, completing her Associate's Degree and finishing her 25-plus year career at SWIC in the Industrial Technology Department. During her working years, she was frequently surrounded by colleagues deemed as dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Anna J. Woods, Marcella and Kenneth Sprague, her parents; and her dogs Bojangles, Pepper, and Oreo. Surviving are her two daughters Bailey (fiancé Ben Pruett) Jungmann of Hallsville, Mo., and Aleigh Jungmann of Columbia, Mo.; her siblings Angie, nee Sharp (David) Roustio of Kansas City, Mo., Sherri, nee Sharp (Nick) Currie of Baltimore, Md., and Brett (Tammy) Palmier of Edwardsville, Ill. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews whom she adored and many cousins and extended family that she dearly loved. Memorial donations are suggested to Randy's Rescue Ranch, and will be accepted at the funeral home. Post condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 3:30 6:30 p.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, next to her father, at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill. Local Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:30 - 06:30 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved