Tracy Slack Tracy Annette Slack was born in Centreville, IL, to the union of the late Travis J. Williams and Jackie Williams. She was one of eleven children. Tracy attended Alta Sita Elementary and Clark Junior High School. She graduated from East Saint Louis Senior High School in 1978. While in high school, Tracy worked at Scott Air Force Base. She was a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. After graduating, she attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. Thereafter, Tracy was employed with the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid and Child Enforcement for over 20 years before retiring in 2004. Later she went to work for Call for Help until her office closed. Tracy was also a licensed beautician. Tracy professed a hope in Christ at an early age while attending Straightway Baptist Church. Later she recommitted her life to Christ under the leadership of the late Bishop Hosea Slack at The Church of God in Christ Congregational, where she joined the choir. Tracy enjoyed skating, traveling, old classic movies, music, shoes and fashion. She loved a good sale. Also, she had a special love for her dog, "Kozar". Tracy had a genuine love for people and made everyone feel special. People loved her cabbage, sweet potatoes, and egg pies. If you were happy, then she was too. Tracy was married to George Edward Slack on April 7, 1984. To this union, one son, David Ryan Edward Slack was born. They strived to give him the best. She was preceded in death by her father, Travis J. Williams; three brothers, Alvin, Byron, and Travis Williams Jr.; and one sister, Bridgette B. Williams. She leaves to celebrate her life and to cherish her memory, her husband, George Edward Slack; her son, David Ryan Edward Slack; her mother, Jackie Williams; siblings, Marilyn (Kenneth) Fulton, Constance "Gail" Catchings, Opal Crosby, Teresa Perry, Monica Jordan, Tracy (John) Lovelace and Douglas Williams. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at The Church of God In Christ Congregational, 918 Bond Ave., East St. Louis, IL. Funeral: Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 North Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL. OFFICER FUNERAL HOME, East St. Louis, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020