Tracy Barboza Tracy N. Barboza, age 41 of Belleville, IL, born on April 16, 1978 in Centreville, IL, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Tracy was a graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School and Althoff Catholic High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Webster University and then her Master's Degree in finance and psychology from McKendree University. Tracy worked for A.G. Edwards, Wachovia and Scott Trade. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Barboza. Tracy is survived by her children, Mia B. Edwards and Cooper A. Edwards, both of Belleville, IL; her mother, Donna Barboza, nee Hearty; her siblings, Scott (Sarah) Barboza of St. Peters, MO, Brittany Barboza of Washington, MO, Bridgette Barboza of New Baden, IL, Angela Barboza, Josiah Barboza, and Raymond Barboza. Tracy is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial may be made to Autism Speaks, 9200 Olive Blvd., Suite 202, St. Louis, MO 63132. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Fr. Jim Buerster officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020