|
|
Trae Panzau Trae A. Panzau, age 25, of St. Louis, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born at Scott Air Force Base on February 28, 1994, the son of Craig and Christina (nee Kellerman) Panzau. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Christina (Christopher) Johnson; his father and step-mother, Craig (Erin) Panzau; a sister, Tanner Johnson; brothers, Triston, Trevin, and Trenton Johnson, and Dalton Panzau; a step-sister, Elise Bruce; a step-brother, Bradan Bruce; grandparents, Richard "Dick" Panzau, Patricia True, Charlie Hamilton, and Deborah Anderson; as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Kellerman. Trae loved with all his heart and lived life to the fullest. He was always the life of the party and was the support system to many of his friends. His best traits were his giving and thoughtful personality. Trae was a loving brother and a best friend to many. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorials are suggested to the Trae Panzau fund and will be accepted at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265. Online condolences may be made to Trae's family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on __________________ , followed by a memorial service at 7:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019