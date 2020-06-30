Treva L. Williams
10/8/1928 - 06/28/2020
WILLIAMS - Treva L. Williams, 91, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Madison, IL, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Sun. June 28, 2020 at Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, IL. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. Guests are asked to wear a mask. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.
