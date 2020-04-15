Trevor Dickhaut
2001 - 2020
Trevor Dickhaut Trevor Nicholas Dickhaut, 18, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 2, 2001 in St. Louis, MO died Sunday, April 12, 2020. Trevor would have been a graduate of Mascoutah High School class of 2020. He worked for Wisper Internet in Mascoutah, IL and was affiliated with St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. He was a member the Mascoutah Trap Tribe and the Mascoutah FFA. He loved working on the farm, hanging with friends and family, and Hot Rod Tractor Pulls. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Andrew Dickhaut, maternal grandfather and grandmother, Richard and Lola Colburn. Trevor is survived by his parents, Nick A. and Kimberly S., nee Colburn, Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; sister, Paige Dickhaut; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; an uncle, Brian (Tracie) Dickhaut of Mascoutah, IL; and a cousin, Heather Gramm. In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made in Trevor's name to Mascoutah FFA, 1313 W. Main, Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: There will be a drive-up condolence service from 2 to 4 PM Saturday, April 18th on the Mascoutah High School north parking lot. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19, all who wish to express their sympathies must stay in their vehicles a safe distance from Trevor's family. A box for memorials and expressions of sympathy will be available at the end of the vehicle line. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Visitation
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Mascoutah High School north parking lot
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wanted to express my deepest sympathy to trevor and his family. I had the pleasure of meeting trevor while loading out grain on their farm. Trevor was such a great person always wanting to help and that day I was there he was very excited about mascotah state football game.
Nathan Dick
Acquaintance
Nick Kim and Paige...I am sorry to heard about Trevor . He was a good young man . I still remember watching him when was little. He will be missed . Your in our hearts and prayers. Nancy and Bob Hislope
Nancy Hislope
Acquaintance
Trevor was my friend - I will miss him.
Leah Bussen
Friend
Our deepest condolences to your family during this difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers .
Kaleigh and Daniel Calderon (Riedel)
We are heartbroken. We will never forget Trevor. What a neat person - he made such an impact on our family. He will be missed. ♥
Jason and Angie Stein
Friend
My deepest sympathy for such a tragic loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Wright SL
Acquaintance
Thoughts and prayers to Nick, Kim, and Paige. Lots of memories of Kim's stories of Trevor's adventures growing up. I hope comfort and peace can be found soon after this terrible time.
Danette Miller
Coworker
So sorry to hear about Trevors passing.
Daniel Orourke
Friend
Trevor was an amazing young man with a contagious smile. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Dawn Largent
Friend
Peace, comfort and blessings to the family of Trevor. Heaven surely got another angel in its army.
Michelle Lercher
Acquaintance
May God Bless you and your family during this terrible time. You and your family are in our prayers.
Andrea and Tom McGowan
Friend
We are so sorry to hear about Trevor. I can't imagine what you must be going through right now. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Heidi Mueller
Acquaintance
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Matt Clabaugh
Friend
Trevor was a wonderful young man. I had the pleasure of working with him for two years. He was a student that brightened my day. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Carole Smith
Teacher
Dickhaut Family, We send our love, thoughts and prayers for the unimaginable loss of your son, Trevor. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeff & Cristy Young
Coworker
Trevor was a great "kid" and will be missed - he brought a sense of fun to our work that I don't think we knew we were missing (as well as a straight shooter approach to everything), and we will miss him greatly. Praying for Kim, Nick, and Paige as they navigate this loss.
Amanda Gress
Coworker
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dawn and Jeff Engelman
Friend
Kim - My sincere condolences to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Popp
Coworker
My condolences to you and your family - you are all in our hearts and our prayers. Trevor was such a nice young man. He touched so many lives. He will be missed by everyone.
Kathleen Becker
Coworker
We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet, loving Trevor. You are in our hearts and prayers. Steve and Brenda
Brenda Hukel
Friend
Sorry for your lost he was a very sweet young man. Hugs and prayers to your family.
Jeff ,Tammy,Dale and Cole Gramm
Friend
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Rachael & Cody Terry
Cody Terry
Friend
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers for the family.
Bob Littrell
Friend
My sincere condolences Nick and Kimberly.
Gerry Grodeon
Friend
My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time! May God find you peace and comfort through it all!
Tammy Weatherford
Family
May God comfort you and the family during this unimaginable time of sorrow. So very sorry. Sending prayers.
Michael and Donna Riedel
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Cherish the memories. Dave & Christy Reese
Christy Reese
Friend
We are so sorry for your loss. It was so nice to know Trevor through the years. We are thinking of you all and sending warms hugs!
Lee Young
Friend
Always seemed to be in a cheerful mood. Worked with him at Wisper.
Harry Hubbard
Coworker
In loving memory of a wonderful young man. You have my deepest sympathy. Prayers for the family.
Toni Hoehner
Friend
So sorry for your loss
Brenda Tenenbaum
Friend
Kim and Nick- I am so sorry for your loss. The words I send here cannot possible describe my sadness for your family. You know the entire Crawford clan was there to hold him in heaven- that makes it no easier for us here on earth at this tragic time. Please know our love, thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Don and Trish Bosken (cousins)
Trish Bosken
Family
We are so sorry for this devastating loss. Please accept our most sincere prayers and condolences. While we only saw him a few times thru the years he seemed like such a fine young man you could be proud of. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Kim and Gary Rhodes, Kate and Joe Nelson and family.
Kim Rhodes
Friend
So sorry for your loss thinking of you and your family
Jeff Engelman
Friend
We're so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. He turned into a very caring and handsome young man.
Sandy Richter
Friend
Thoughts and prayers be with you, cannot express how sad this is, keep going in memory of the fine young man you raised. He will always be remembered.
Shane, Jen Wilson
So heartbroken for you all. Trevor was so wonderful and he will live on in the memories of so many who loved him and all of you. Love you so much. Christina, Kirk, Matthew, and Dylan.
Christina Lonbom
Friend
I am very sorry for your loss. My prayers for Trevor and for your family.
Dan Voegele
Acquaintance
