Trevor Charles Morgan Trevor Morgan, 74, of Swansea, IL, born, January 12, 1945, in Homestead, PA, died, April 9, 2019, in Saint Louis, MO. Trevor married the love of his life, Chin-Yu Hsu, on September 22, 1972, in Taiwan. This union brought two children, Edward and Raelene, and almost 47 years of adventures and beautiful memories. Trevor joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly for over 24 years, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. While on active duty, he served during the Vietnam War, and also in Texas, California, Thailand, Republic of Vietnam, Taiwan, Philippines, North Carolina, Japan, New York, United Kingdom, and Illinois. He retired from Scott Air Force Base in 1991, and remained on the base working in civil service. He had a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh amongst his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St Louis Cardinals, St Louis Blues, and boxing. His most precious moments were those spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents: Trevor Charles Sr. and Rachel Olive (nee Wilson) Morgan. Surviving are his loving wife, Chin-Yu Morgan (nee Hsu), his children: Edward (Stephanie) Morgan of Diamond Bar, CA, and Raelene (Dan) Krause of Swansea, IL, his grandchildren: Lucas and Elaine Morgan, Maya, Ava, and Emma Krause, sister, Judith (John) Hammell of Pittsburgh, PA, and a number of dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Trevor's name may do so by donating to the United States Air Force at www.afas.org/ways-to-give/Additional memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Family and friends may visit from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, Located at 5000 N Illinois Street, Fairview Heights IL 62208. Funeral: Services will be held the following day, Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment to take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

