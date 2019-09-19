|
Trey Simmons Trey J. Simmons, 31, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, September 15th, 2019. He was born April 4th, 1988 in Belleville, Illinois to Todd and Lisa (Bour) Simmons of Belleville, IL. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents Joseph and Alma Hatzl and Frank and Willa Bour, paternal grandparents, Jack and Denise Simmons, and aunt and uncle, Vincent and Sherry Simmons. Trey is survived by his parents, Todd and Lisa, of Belleville, IL, his brother, Bret (fiancée Courtney Thomas) Simmons of St. Louis, Missouri, grandparents, Ed and Jolene (Hatzl) Bour of Belleville, Illinois, aunts and uncles, Dave Bour, Ken Bour and wife Maryanne, Patrick Simmons and wife Susan, Chris Simmons and wife Sheryl, and Doug Simmons and wife Judy, and cousins Ian Simmons, Derek Simmons, Rosie Skinner, Melissa Ganley , Brad Ganley, Kyle Simmons, Garrett Simmons, Connor Simmons, and Josh Bour. Trey will be missed by many dear friends. Trey was a graduate of Belleville East High School and earned his Bachelor of Science from Lindenwood University. Trey was an employee of Progressive Insurance. Trey, with his big heart and great sense of humor, made a positive impact on anyone he crossed paths with. He deeply cared about his family, closest friends, and hometown. He was an avid sports fan, supporting his favorite teams including the Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Cardinals and PGA Golf. One of his favorite daily rituals was to listen to the radio show, The Morning After. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Trey's memory to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in honor of his dear friend Tori Riley, the , or to the donor's choice of charity. Trey will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Service: Visitation will be held Friday, September 20th, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208. Funeral services will follow the visitation on Saturday at 12:00 pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019