SPERINO- Tristan D. "Poe" Sperino, 24, of Smithton, IL, died May 23, 2020, in Smithton, IL. He was born April 3, 1996, in St. Louis, MO. 9 am until time of service Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Please follow all social distancing recommendations and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you please remain outside or in your vehicles until notified. Private Service 11amWednesday, May 27, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held following the private funeral.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.
