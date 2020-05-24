Tyanne Quirk Tyanne was born December 23, 1959 in Battle Creek, MI to Wade S. and Velma M. (VanPelt) Teeter. She married John Quirk who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her father. Surviving is her mother, Velma "Vel" Crabtree of Belleville, IL; three brothers, Terry (Debbie) Teeter, Todd (Kathy) Teeter and Wade (Carolyn) Teeter & family; special sister, Jonelle (Clayton) Thompson and family; special friends, Scott and Jessica Raynes & family and Jim Schuhardt; aunt Midge Vanover & family; beloved cousins, Gary and Cheryl VanPelt & family, Robyn VanPelt, Steve and Leslie Sopp & family, and Joe and Margaret Bina & family. Tyanne worked as a manager at Lady Foot Locker. She was loved by all her family and friends and will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital, the St. Louis Children's Research Hospital or to the Belleville Humane Society. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL with arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.