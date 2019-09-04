|
Tyler Brockman Tyler James Brockman, 42, of Granite City passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Ellington, MO. He was born November 23, 1976 in Granite City, IL to James and Diane (nee: Cann) Brockman. He was a journeyman for Carpenters Local 73L. In his free time Tyler enjoyed fishing, swimming, boating and golfing. He is survived by his parents, James and Diane Brockman of Granite City; daughter, Tayler Brockman of Granite City; significant other, Dana may and her children Tristan and Dustin; sister, Mindy Hilmes (Johnny Glasgow) of Pontoon Beach; nieces and nephews, Megan, Mitchel (Maranda), Tony, Luka, Paul and Makae and many other friends and family. Cremation services were provided by Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com. Service: The family will hold a memorial service 2 pm. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the 1st Baptist Church of Mitchell 608 English, Mitchell. IL 62040. Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019