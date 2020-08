RAMSEY- Umeca L. Ramsey, 45, born February 25, 1975 of Saint Louis, Missouri departed this life Sunday, July 26, 2020. Drive Thru Visitation and Funeral Service was held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 and 10:30 A. M. respectively, at The Officer Funeral Home Metro Chapel. She will be laid to rest in The Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery; Millstadt, Illinois.



