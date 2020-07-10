Vanda Welty

1/
WELTY - Vanda K. Welty, 67, of Sparta, passed away at July 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Graveside service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Percy Village Cemetery. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, where friends may call from 9-11am. Phase 4 Guidelines will be in effect, which allows 50 attendees at one time, using social distancing guidelines and facemasks. Arrangements by Wilson's Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
