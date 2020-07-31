Velma Petrillo Velma B. (Turner) Petrillo, age 95, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center, Granite City, IL. Velma was born on June 6, 1925 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Oscar Turner and Esta (Smith) Turner Thomas. On December 13, 1941, Velma married Nicholas "Nick" Petrillo, the love of her life, and Nick passed away on June 16, 1997. Velma was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. She retired from the packing department in 1988 from Mallincrodt Chemical in St. Louis, MO, after twenty- three years of dedicated service. Velma enjoyed bowling on the Senior Bowling League and playing cards with Variety Card Club in Granite City, IL. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Velma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Velma was preceded in death by a son, Michael Petrillo; sister, Maxine Abrams; and by three grandchildren. She is survived by her son, James (Carla) Petrillo of Bellhaven, VA; daughter-in-law, Caroline Petrillo of Godfrey, IL; sister, Betty Mathenia of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Nicholas, David and Renee; extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society
Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society.
. Services: In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Velma will be laid to rest next to Nick at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.