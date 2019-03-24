Velma L. (Durdle) Glock Velma Glock, 98, of Shiloh, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born January 16, 1921, in San Jose, IL, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh, IL. Mrs. Glock was a demonstrator at Famous-Barr and Schnucks for 27 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL. Velma was a 4-H Leader, a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the PSOP. She belonged to the Home Bureau, the WSCS, and was "Queen" of the Marbles Club at Cedarhurst. Her most loved role was CEO of the Glock Family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William John and Clara Emma, nee Jacob, Durdle; her husband of 61 years, Milton John Glock, whom she married on December 28, 1941, and who died on January 30, 2003; a grandson, Steve Buckhiester; a brother, Delmar William (Virginia) Durdle; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving a son, Robert "Bob" (Kay) Glock of O'Fallon, IL; two daughters, Roberta "Bert" (Randy) Ganim of Belleville, IL, and Rita (Terry) Garcia of Katy, TX; four grandchildren, Robin (Shawn) Childress, Mandi (Joseph) Josias, Tara (John) Pingel, and Bryan (Mara) Ganim; seven great-grandchildren, Rylin, Mylah, Peyton, Harper, Hudson, Wyatt and Tate; and nieces and nephews. The Glock family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. James Vest, Dr. Prasad Kandula, Dr. David O'Neill, Memorial Hospital, and the entire staff at Cedarhurst for the loving care they have given Velma over the years. The family also extends a thank you to George Renner & Sons Funeral Home and Lake View Memorial Gardens during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville, IL, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, the PSOP, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Per family's request, no visitation was held. Funeral: Private family services were held. Entombment was at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019