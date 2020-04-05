|
|
Velva Shubert Velva A. Shubert, age 93, of Coulterville, IL passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sparta surrounded by her family. Velva was born on January 6, 1927 in Addieville, IL, a daughter to Walter and Lillie (Garlich) Hoepker. On November 6, 1948, she married Richard W. "Bill" Shubert. Velva worked as a produce clerk at IGA in Coulterville and Sparta until she retired. She was a faithful member of the Coulterville United Methodist Church. She spent many hours working at the church thrift store. She also enjoyed the fellowship of the Tuesday morning Bible study. She loved Cardinal baseball and she frequently kept score while watching the game. Velva was a good cook. Family and friends were always glad to have a seat at the dinner table. She and her daughters spent many Sunday afternoons playing Scrabble at the kitchen table. She liked to win! Mornings would find her drinking coffee and working the puzzles in the daily paper. She will be remembered by her optimistic outlook on life and her favorite saying "This too shall pass". Survivors include her three daughters, Patricia (John) Adams of Sparta, IL, Jill (Mike) Bullock of Rockford, IL and Mary (Bruce) Dahlem of Sparta, IL; two sons, W. Scott (Judy) Shubert of Red Bud, IL and Bradley (Debi) Shubert of Coulterville, IL; a brother, Clifford Hoepker of Belleville, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Marcie Soderlund, Wendy Dry, Michael Adams, Melissa Rechlicz, Maria Noel, Ben Dahlem, Andy Dahlem, Eric Shubert, Ryan Shubert, Michelle Hubert, Amanda Harriman, Billy Shubert, and Katie Shubert; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Leola Lehde and her husband, Owen; and a sister-in-law, Florence Hoepker. A private family graveside service will be held at Coulterville City Cemetery with Pastor Kimberly Allen officiating. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Coulterville United Methodist Church. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Pyatt Funeral Home, Coulterville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020