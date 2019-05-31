Vera Adams Vera E. Adams, nee Bay, 85, of Freeburg, IL, born February 27, 1934, in Freeburg, IL, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Adams was a seamstress at Belleville Shoe Factory before her retirement. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at her clubhouse. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald D. Adams, whom she married on October 24, 1953, and who died on October 17, 2012; her parents, William and Ethel, nee Jackson, Bay; three sisters, Vada Browning, Ada Krieg, and Millie Heller; two brothers, August Bay and William C. Bay; and one grandson, Donald Stahl. Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Rickey) Stahl of Smithton, IL; a grandson, Ryan (Masae) Stahl of Okinawa, Japan; two great-grandchildren, Alexandra Curtis and Luke Stahl; a brother, Jim (Joann) Bay of Smithton, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Freeburg Care Center or to HSHS Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Smithton City Cemetery, Smithton, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL

