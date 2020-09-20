SMOLAR - Vera J. Smolar, 94, of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Vera was born on June 21, 1926 in Madison, IL. In celebration of Vera's life, visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will be a Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church. Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.



