Vera Kinzinger Vera C. Kinzinger, nee Hofmeister, 87, of Freeburg, IL born July 24, 1933 in Illinois, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her home. She was a devoted mother and homemaker but had also been a bank teller and an assembler at Mallinckrodt Medical Supply in New Athens and a 55 year member of Eastern Star. She was very active at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens being part of the St. John Women's Guild, choir member, Sunday School and vacation Bible school teacher and organist. Mrs. Kinzinger was preceded in death by her parents; Clarence A. and Winona (Darmstatter) Hofmeister and her brother Clarence A. "Junior" Hofmeister, Jr. Vera is survived by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 67 years; Ralph H. Kinzinger of Freeburg, IL, Daughter; Rita (Neil) LaVanchy of Cape Girardeau, MO, Rita's daughter; Megan (Landrew) Woolworth and their children; Emmaline and Adelaine, Rita's daughter; Monica (Aaron) Smith who are expecting a baby boy on September 24, 2020, and Rita's son; Micah (Amelia) LaVanchy and their daughter Eliza, Randy (Brenda) Kinzinger of New Athens and their children; Ryan (Jamie) Kinzinger and children; Reed and Rhen, and Randy and Brenda's other children; Rachel Kinzinger, Renee (Rhett) Stolte and Riley Kinzinger, Daughter; Ruth Schneider of Freeburg and her two daughters; Cassie (Joshua) Bradley and Jessica (Sebastian) Rollen, Daughter Rhonda (John) Morse of Belleville, son Russell (Angie) Kinzinger of Freeburg and their children; Erin (Taylor) Wylie and their son Joel, and their other children; Audrey, Lauren, Caleb, Samuel, Joshua, Jeremy and Jason Kinzinger; Son; Rodney (Cindy) Kinzinger of Smithton, IL and their daughter Jennifer (Brett) Mueth and their children; Allicyn, Evan and Owen son; Michael (Rachel) Frede and their children; Jackson, Ellie and Leo.; Daughter; Daughter; Michelle Kinzinger, daughter Nicole Kinzinger and son Nathan Kinzinger. Memorials in Vera's honor may be made to St. John United Church Christ in New Athens or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com
. Public Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. John United Church Christ. in New Athens, IL. In an effort to keep everyone safe during this Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing at all times. Service: Private Family services will be held later.