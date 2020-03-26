|
|
Vera Ridgeway Vera Olive Ridgeway, 97, of Edwardsville and formerly of Collinsville, Illinois passed away 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center. She was born May 18, 1922 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Milton J. and Mary Olive (Douard) Kintner. She married Dossie Harold "Jim" Ridgeway on June 25, 1940 in East St. Louis and he passed away on January 13, 2010. She retired in 1982 as a teacher after 12 years of loving care at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Pre-school in Collinsville. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville and a former member of the Meadow Heights Baptist Church and Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Collinsville. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Cindy Ridgeway of Boston, Massachusetts; sister and brother-in-law, Elenora and Willard Fruits; three brothers, Dale Kintner and Daniel Kintner and James Kintner; nephew, Robert Vogt of Collinsville; niece, Jeannie Nesler-Vogt of Herrin; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William Ridgeway; a daughter, Mary Jeanette Haley-Bandelier and three brothers, Carlos Kintner, Lester Kintner and Paul Kintner. Vera deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon. Private burial will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Maryville and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020