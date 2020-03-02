Home

Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John United Church of Christ
Valmeyer, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Valmeyer, IL
View Map
Vera Rippelmeyer Obituary
Vera Rippelmeyer Vera C. Rippelmeyer, nee Offermann, 102, of Waterloo, IL, died February 28, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. She was born April 23, 1917, in Renault, IL. She is survived by nieces; nephews; and cousins. Vera is preceded in death by her husband Ervin W. Rippelmeyer; brothers Theodore, George, and John Offermann; sisters Olga Juelfs, Adele Merlenbach, Clara Josten, Hilda Scheibe, Frieda Schatte, and Dorothea Brandt. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John United Church of Christ Visitation: 2 PM to 6 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9 AM until time of service Monday at St. John United Church of Christ Funeral: 10 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2020
