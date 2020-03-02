|
Vera Rippelmeyer Vera C. Rippelmeyer, nee Offermann, 102, of Waterloo, IL, died February 28, 2020, in Waterloo, IL. She was born April 23, 1917, in Renault, IL. She is survived by nieces; nephews; and cousins. Vera is preceded in death by her husband Ervin W. Rippelmeyer; brothers Theodore, George, and John Offermann; sisters Olga Juelfs, Adele Merlenbach, Clara Josten, Hilda Scheibe, Frieda Schatte, and Dorothea Brandt. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John United Church of Christ Visitation: 2 PM to 6 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9 AM until time of service Monday at St. John United Church of Christ Funeral: 10 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating. Interment at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL Quernheim Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2020