Verdine Hesterberg Verdine T. Hesterberg, nee England, 98, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, August 16, 1921 in E. St Louis, IL, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. Verdine worked at Bert's Hardware Store with her husband. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Belleville, Ladies Club of St. Henry's, Friendship Club of Belleville and Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lilbert F. Hesterberg; parents, Thomas F. and Cecilia, nee Bartellemy, England; brothers, Edgar England and Thomas England; sisters, Irene Elsing, and Dorothy Boehm. Surviving are her son, Larry (Christina) Hesterberg of Belleville, IL; daughter, Kathy (Roger) Staub of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law, Betty England of Freeburg, IL; granddaughter, Michelle Buell of St. Louis, MO; great grandchildren, Zachary Buell and Amanda Buell. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials or masses may be made to the St. Henry's Catholic Church. Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020