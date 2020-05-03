Verena Agnes Nothaus
NOTHAUS - Verena Agnes Nothaus, 105, of Carlyle, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Carlyle Healthcare Center. She was born May 11, 1914 on the family farm near Huey. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Miss Nothaus are suggested to St. Mary's Church or the American Heart Association and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax St., Carlyle, IL 62231 who is serving the family. ondolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com

