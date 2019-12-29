|
Verka Lindner Verka "Squirkey" Lindner, 93, of Maryville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 26, 1926 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Manole "Michael" and Evgenia (Guiroff) Matcaroff. She married James Arthur Lindner on July 16, 1949 in Granite City and he passed away on August 14, 1984. She was a 1944 graduate of Granite City High School. She worked for the United States government with 40 years of dedicated service in the Personnel Department. She began with the United States Army Depot in Granite City until their closing. She later for AVSCOM on Clark Avenue and retired on Goodfellow in February 1988. She loved her years of working and after her retirement, she enjoyed over 31 years of traveling, shopping, going out to eat, playing a few slot machines and always ready to go with a moments notice. She enjoyed reading the Bible, working puzzles, coloring and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Holy Trinity Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church in Madison where she had sang with the choir. After moving to Maryville she attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville. She was also a member of the Granite City Elkettes, Red Hat Society and N.A.R.F.E. and enjoyed attending the HOPE Widows luncheons. She always supported those in need and was blessed to help many charity organizations throughout the years. Verka will be remembered for her outgoing personality, generosity and everlasting smile. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Denise Foutch of Maryville and Kim and Kenneth Cravens of Granite City; a grandson, Kenneth Cody Cravens of Granite City; a great granddaughter, Izabelle Schoeber Koentz of Collinsville; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Matcaroff of St. Peters, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 35 years, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gary W. Foutch; a grandson, Robert Joseph "B.J." Schoeber II; a brother, William Gogo Matcaroff and a sister, Mary M. Lawson. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church in Madison, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville or to a and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30. Service: Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Rob Roy officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019