Verla Weissert Verla M. Weissert (Schobert) passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Verla was born January 25, 1929 in Fairview Heights, IL, to Joseph and Anita Schobert, who preceded her in death. She married her husband, Harold Weissert, on October 28, 1953. They were married for 57 years until his death in 2007. Together, they raised two children, Kevin and Cheryl. Verla was active in her community and her church Holy Trinity, formerly St. Albert the Great, throughout her life. She served as the school secretary for St. Albert until her retirement in 1991. Following her retirement, she worked part-time for the Ministry of the Sick and Aged. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball games, cruising on the Casino Queen, and spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anita, her husband, Harold, and her daughter-in-law, Diane Weissert. She is survived by her son, Kevin Weissert, her daughter, Cheryl Weissert, and two granddaughters, Jessica Weissert and Melissa Weissert (Matthew Turner), as well many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made Hospice of Southern Illinois or the in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL, with Fr. Jim Nall, Fr. Jim Long and Fr. Gene Neff officiating. Interment will be held in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020