Verlene Harris Verlene M. Harris, nee Luebbers, 78, of Freeburg, IL, born July 1, 1942, in Red Bud, IL, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Harris worked as a secretary and a customer service representative for various companies in the area prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. She was active in the Freeburg Food Pantry and MindsEye Radio at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Verlene was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, David L. Harris, whom she married on November 25, 1965, and who died on July 22, 2017; her parents, Luke G. and Eleanor E., nee Buescher, Luebbers; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Lucille Harris; a sister, Marilyn Farnsworth; and a nephew, Brad Schaefer. Surviving are her daughter, Maria Harris (Scott Krupa) of Ashland, OR; a brother, David (Sharon) Luebbers of Freeburg, IL; two sisters, Betty Kimura of California, and Linda (Jim) Steiner of Tennessee; three brothers-in-law, Allen Farnsworth of Millstadt, IL, Donald (Cathy) Harris of Freeburg, IL, and Stephen (Connie) Harris of Collinsville, IL; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Burial of cremains will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.