1/1
Verlene Harris
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verlene Harris Verlene M. Harris, nee Luebbers, 78, of Freeburg, IL, born July 1, 1942, in Red Bud, IL, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Harris worked as a secretary and a customer service representative for various companies in the area prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. She was active in the Freeburg Food Pantry and MindsEye Radio at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Verlene was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, David L. Harris, whom she married on November 25, 1965, and who died on July 22, 2017; her parents, Luke G. and Eleanor E., nee Buescher, Luebbers; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Lucille Harris; a sister, Marilyn Farnsworth; and a nephew, Brad Schaefer. Surviving are her daughter, Maria Harris (Scott Krupa) of Ashland, OR; a brother, David (Sharon) Luebbers of Freeburg, IL; two sisters, Betty Kimura of California, and Linda (Jim) Steiner of Tennessee; three brothers-in-law, Allen Farnsworth of Millstadt, IL, Donald (Cathy) Harris of Freeburg, IL, and Stephen (Connie) Harris of Collinsville, IL; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Debt Reduction Fund or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Burial of cremains will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Freeburg, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
206 South Richland Street
Freeburg, IL 62243
(618) 539-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved