BALSTERS - Verna R. Balsters, 94, passed away August 25, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy in Alton. During these Covid-19 times, there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.



