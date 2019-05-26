Home

Verna Furnier Verna V. Oplinger Furnier, nee Miller, 95, of Belleville, Illinois, born Tuesday, August 28, 1923, in Bertha, PA, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, Illinois. Verna was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church Belleville Illinois, the New Life Choir and Club. She was a faithful Sunday School Teacher, a bold witness and a passionate prayer warrior. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Howard and Catherine, nee Steele, Miller; Grandson, Matthew Mesiti; 5 Brothers, Howard, Warren, Donald, Charles, and Mack; Sister, Frances. Surviving are her Husband, Joseph R. Furnier of Belleville, IL; Son, Hank (Wanda) Oplinger of Belleville, IL; Daughter, Verna (David) Miller of Belleville, IL; 6 Grandchildren, Robert (Kay) Oplinger, Aaron (Chrissy) Oplinger, Nathan (Tara) Mesiti, Ben (Kristin) Mesiti, Stacy (Tommy) Worley, Kelly (Amanda) Miller, 12 Great-Grandchildren, Sara (Zac) Tziska, Kathryn (Jason) Hooper, Elizabeth (Ashish) Bhandari, Jenna Oplinger, Madison Mesiti, Noah Mesiti, Marti Mesiti, Marley Mesiti, Regan Worley, Alyssa Miller, Kaleb Chu, Abby Chu. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew - Celebrate Recovery. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Rev. James Slone officiating. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019
