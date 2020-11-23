Verna H. Mehrtens

September 11, 1932 - November 21, 2020

Waterloo, Illinois - Verna H. Mehrtens, nee Rodenberg, 88, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Waterloo and Columbia, IL, died November 21, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. She was born September 11, 1932, in Burksville, IL.

She is survived by her children Connie (Lowell) Allen, Jim (Nancy Gerik) Mehrtens, and Jane (Todd) Stone; grandchildren Payton and Gabrielle Stone; nieces and nephews David (Jama) Rodenberg, Julie (Mark) Erickson, Jeff (Clare) Rodenberg, and great nieces and great nephews Nicholas and Brianna Rodenberg, Jake and Jenna Erickson, and Josh, Cole, and Grant Rodenberg; step-grandchildren Chris (Michele) Allen, Deanna (Jeff) Rueter, Leanna (Mike) Kastner, and their children Danielle (Zachary) Avery, Taylor Kastner, Jennifer (Blake) Stidham, and Allison, Zachary, Garrett, and Melanie Rueter; cousins Don (Karen) Schrader, Karen (John) Harris, Erlene Seelman, and Joyce Martin.

Verna is preceded in death by her parents Henry W. & Meta A. (nee Schrader) Rodenberg; brother, Norman Rodenberg; sister-in-law Helen Rodenberg,

A 1950 Waterloo High School graduate, she was employed for 47 years in the investment securities industry, the last 20 years working for a senior sales representative as a sales assistant in both foreign and domestic institutional trading, serving in that capacity until retiring in 1997.

After moving to O'Fallon, she served 10 years on the Historical Preservation Commission.

The love of music was an integral part of Verna's life, having taught piano to many through the years. She served 28 years as organist at St. Paul UCC in Columbia, retiring from that position in October 1993, and served as accompanist for many soloists, groups, and events.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to:

Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Private Graveside Services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

