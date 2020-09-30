Verna Schlamp Verna Mae (DeWeese) Schlamp, 76, of Smithton, IL passed from this life into the kingdom of Heaven on September 24, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare in Smithton. She was born on December 7, 1943 in Princeton, IN to Alonzo DeWeese and Lena Mae (Stevens) Walker. She was the sixth of seven children. She grew up in Gibson County, IN before moving to Vincennes, IN where she raised her family. She had been living in Illinois since 1996 and attended Community Bible Church in Swansea, IL. In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she was a beautician, active in her church and often shared her beautiful voice in song. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God sustained her thru life's good times and struggles. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn "Diane" Winkler (John) of Belleville, IL and Rebecca Ann Wilton (Ben) of Perry, GA; sisters, Linda Hartman and Connie Singleton (Larry), both of Kennesaw, GA; brother, Alan Douglas DeWeese of Princeton, IN; grandchildren, Caitlin Winkler, Kyle Winkler (Brooke), Brenden Rice, Connor Rice and Hunter Schlamp. She is also survived by her former husband, Lanny Schlamp. Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Michael Paul Schlamp; sisters, Patricia Smith and Mary Snow; and brother, Donald DeWeese. Memorial contributions may be made to Karla Smith Behavioral Health, 200 N. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269, www.karlasmithbehavioralhealth.org/donate
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a candle in memory of Verna at www.colvinfuneralhome.com
Funeral: services will be held at 10:30 on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton with Pastor Steven Rogier officiating. Burial will follow at Francisco IOOF Cemetery in Francisco. Visitation: will be from 9:30 until the hour of service at the funeral home.