Verna Toenjes Verna Eulene Toenjes, nee Brunson, 87 of Millstadt, IL passed away on Monday November 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 2, 1932 in Wickliffe, KY she was the daughter of Alfred and Velma Brunson, nee Sperry and they precede her in death. Eulene was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Brunson. Eulene is survived by her husband of 62 years, Floyd "Flip" Toenjes whom she married on December 15, 1956 in Hernando, MS; her children: Gary (Patty) Ping of Pensacola, FL, Betty (John) Deckard of Belleville, IL, Gloria (Jerry) Behrmann of Waterloo, IL, Darrell Toenjes (Bruce Kahn) of Chicago, IL, David Toenjes of Belleville, IL and Daniel (Lynette) Toenjes of Millstadt, IL. Her grandchildren: Stacey (Eric) Beardsley of St. Augustine, FL, Jamie (Ashlynn) Ping of Destin, FL, Amy (John) Blankenship of Keysport, IL, Jenny (Sherman) Voegtle of Belleville, IL, Penny Mitchell of St. Louis, MO, Kevin (Michelle) Deckard of Smithton, IL, Dawn Hoffmeister of Belleville, IL, Pamela (Michael) Hausmann of Belleville, IL, Jordan Deckard of Cambridge MA, Alex Toenjes of Carbondale, IL, Adam Toenjes of Boca Raton, FL, Celia Toenjes of Belleville, IL, Elliot Teonjes (Aranza Davitz) of Millstadt, IL, Carly Toenjes (Rush Oldfield) of Millstadt, IL and Ethan Toenjes also of Millstadt, IL, eighteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; Kara Savio who was like a daughter, and her best friend, Barb Becherer. Eulene worked for many years as a housekeeping aide at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL. Her great love of life was spending time with her family. She also loved listening to country music and playing cards. She also cherished her annual trips to Branson, MO In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Athens Home for the Aged, New Athens, IL. Online condolences may be shared at www.creasonfuneralhome.com Service: Friends may call from 4:00 pm-8:00 pm on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL and again from 9:00 am-10:00 am on Friday November 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will follow on Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Creason Funeral Home with the Reverend Urvan Gaxiola officiating. Internment will follow at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt, IL. Creason Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019