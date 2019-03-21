Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Wappel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Wappel

Obituary Flowers

Verna Wappel Obituary
Verna "Sue" Wappel Verna Wappel, nee Smith, 76, of Caseyville, IL, died March 18, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born August 9, 1942, in Wynnburg, TN. She is survived by her children Debbie (Dwane) Bise and Frank Wappel; grandchildren Dylan and Alexis Wappel; brother Glenn Smith; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; many dear friends; and her beloved dog Marley. Verna was preceded in death by her husband Francis J. Wappel; parents Shafer & Verna B. (nee Little) Smith; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to ALS Association or BIF St. Louis - bifstl.org Visitation: Will be held from 3-7pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral: Will be held at 7 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.