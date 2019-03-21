|
|
|
Verna "Sue" Wappel Verna Wappel, nee Smith, 76, of Caseyville, IL, died March 18, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. She was born August 9, 1942, in Wynnburg, TN. She is survived by her children Debbie (Dwane) Bise and Frank Wappel; grandchildren Dylan and Alexis Wappel; brother Glenn Smith; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; many dear friends; and her beloved dog Marley. Verna was preceded in death by her husband Francis J. Wappel; parents Shafer & Verna B. (nee Little) Smith; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to ALS Association or BIF St. Louis - bifstl.org Visitation: Will be held from 3-7pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral: Will be held at 7 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
