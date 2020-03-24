|
Vernalee Loy Vernalee Loy, 95, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Lakewood, IL, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Cedar Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lebanon, IL. Vernalee was born on April 18, 1924 in Pana, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Bonnie Bell (Mabry) Rowe. She was baptized in the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Vernalee graduated from Villa Grove High School in the Class of 1942. She was a secretary for Wilbert Vault Company in Decatur, the Oliver Corporation in Shelbyville and retired from Hanfland's Sand and Gravel in Shelbyville. Vernalee married George William Loy on March 22, 1943. He died on August 23, 2003. Vernalee is survived daughter, Carol Ann Brown (Steve) of Lebanon, IL; two grandchildren, Stephanie Rogers (Randy) of Hurst, TX and Beau Brown (Bobbie) of Lebanon, IL; five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brother, Kendal Clifford Rowe; and sister, Melva Rowe. Memorials may be given to the , First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, IL or Dallas Dog RRR (Rescue, Rehab and Reform). Memorials can be mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL. Condolences may be expressed online at www.howeandyockey.com Service: A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan, IL. Arrangements handled by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020