ROWE - Verneda F. Rowe, age 99, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Seraphic Mass Association (Missions of St. Francis).



