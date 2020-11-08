Vernell Flauaus
March 20, 1926 - November 4, 2020
Freeburg , Illinois - Vernell A. Flauaus, nee Linder, 94, of Freeburg, IL, born March 20, 1926 in Belleville, IL died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center.
Vernell was a seamstress for Martha Manning. She was a quilter at St. Pancratius Catholic Church and the oldest living member at the time of the closing of the church. Vernell loved being outside, gardening, and seeing the flowers bloom. She loved quilting, sewing, and especially her cat Snowball. Her heart was full when she would see her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Ella, nee Bremer, Linder, her husband, Joseph L. Flauaus whom she married in Fayetteville, IL on Sept. 20, 1947 and who died on Aug. 5, 1998, a son, Dennis M. Flauaus, five brothers, Melvin (Alice) Linder, Hilmar (Evelyn) Linder, Xavier, August, and Francis Linder, two sisters, Elvira (Stanley) Demick and Lucille (Ray) Recker.
Surviving are her children, Donald H. (Virginia) Flauaus of Freeburg, IL, Dorothy (Larry) Lickenbrock of St. Libory, IL; daughter-in-law, Shelia M. Flauaus of Nashville, IL; six grandchildren, Bradley (Angela) Flauaus of Spring, TX, Amy Flauaus of St. Louis, MO, Cheryl (Tom) Mank of Belleville, IL, Brian (Jennifer) Lickenbrock of Venedy, IL, Molly (Kurt) Shouse of McHenry, IL, Zachary Flauaus of St. Louis, MO; three great grandchildren, Brandon, Brady, and Blake Flauaus; four step great grandchildren, Hunter, Mark, Ethan, and Mike Marler; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Bernadette Canuel of O'Fallon, IL.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the church. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the church and observe social distancing. The funeral Mass will be streaming from www.holychildchurchurch.com
.
Memorials may be made to Freeburg Care Center Activity Department, 746 Urbanna Dr., Freeburg, IL 62243 or American Cancer Society
, 5 Schiber Ct., Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
.
Visitation: From 9 to 11 AM Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL
Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery in Fayetteville, IL.