Vernell Goodman Obituary
Vernell Goodman Vernell Goodman a Granite City resident passed away June 15 2015 at Eden Village Care Center Glen Carbon. Daughter of the late McKinley and Polly nee Smith Britton born September 18, 1930 in Cornith Mississippi. Survived by her children Johnny (Patricia) Goodman of Long Beach Mississippi, Teresa Hale of Granite City, JoAnn (Travis) Wood of Oakland Maine and Billy (Debbie Stack) Goodman of Granite City. 16 gc and 14 ggc brother Daniel (Doris) Britton of Franklin Park Il. Preceded by her life partner of 40 years Warren Leimer granddaughter she help raise Diana Sampson 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer research Visitation: Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Service: Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home 1 PM Arrangements handled by THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME Granite City, IL (618)- 876-4321
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 17, 2019
