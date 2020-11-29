Vernon Charles Virgin
September 13, 1931 - November 23, 2020
Lebanon, Illinois - Vernon Charles Virgin, 89, born on September 13, 1931 to Charles and Grace Virgin on the Virgin farmstead on Oak Grove School Road in Lebanon, IL died of complications from a stroke on November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.
A private service in tribute to Vernon was held on November 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon where Vernon and his wife, Lorna Lee, were the two oldest living memberships of the church. You may view the livestream of the service at https://youtu.be/w9nCZSdXbzM
. A private burial on November 25, 2020 was at College Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IL.
He was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon Community High School (LCHS) where he ran track & field and became the school middle-distance record holder at that time. His years at LCHS were also special because he met the love of his life in a typing class. He later married Lorna Lee Virgin, nee Putt, on July 18, 1953 at the altar of the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon soon after her college graduation.
Vernon worked on his parents' farm through high school and then started his own 70-years long career in agriculture upon graduation. He operated a grain and livestock farm throughout his career. Vernon was an exceptional steward of the land and a regional innovator in soil conservation measures for hillside fields. But his passionate interest in leading edge swine production equipment for confinement buildings ultimately led Vernon and Lorna Lee to co-found their agribusiness company, VCV Farm Supply, in 1959. VCV distributed this new style livestock equipment initially from their farmstead, and then eventually from a modern office/warehouse complex north of Lebanon on Highway 4.
As a young man, he was an active member of Rural Youth, Emerald Mound Grange and a leader to 4-H Youth. He served for a time on the Lebanon Grade School Board prior to consolidation with the high school. At the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, he served on many different committees, including co-leading the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) to popular acclaim with Lorna Lee during the mid 1960's to early 1970's. He was also a supportive member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, Arbor Day, and AARP.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Grace Virgin, nee Muck, and 4 siblings: 3 sisters, Charlene Rehberger Tucker, Ruth McKee, Gladys Tirocchi and one brother, Harold Virgin, D.C. Vernon was the youngest and last to die of that Virgin family generation.
Vernon is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Lorna Lee; 4 loving children and 3 grandchildren. Sons, Craig (Karen) Virgin of Lebanon, IL, and Brent Virgin of Monterey, CA; daughters, Sheree Benner of Walnut Creek, CA, and Vicki (Michael) Glodo of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Rachel Glodo of New Haven, CT, Samuel Glodo of Winter Park, FL, and Annie Virgin-Meek of Indianapolis, IN.
Memorial donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, IL 62254 to be used toward a special church purpose designated by his family at a later date. Simply memo the Vernon Virgin fund on your check.