|
|
Vernon Hosey Vernon Edward Hosey, 91, of Swansea, IL, formerly of Freeburg, IL, born November 3, 1928, in Savannah, TN, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sycamore Village, Swansea, IL, with his family by his side. Mr. Hosey served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union and a retired assembly line worker for General Motors at their former Chevrolet Plant in St Louis, MO. Vernon's favorite activities were fishing, camping, and hiking. Mr. Hosey was preceded in death by his wife, Annabell, nee Ricker, Hosey; a son, Paul Earl Hosey; his father, Alfred Earl Hosey; his mother, Fleecy Mae Hosey Hulen, nee Godwin; a sister in infancy, Mary Opal Hosey; brothers, Robert Earl and William Wallace Hosey; half-sisters in infancy, Robbie Lou and Doris Lee Hulen; and his stepfather, James O. Hulen. Mr. Hosey is survived by his son, Eddie W. Hosey of Freeburg, IL; a daughter, Cynthia Ann (Bradley) Marler, nee Hosey of Smithton, IL; a grandson, Jacob Aaron Marler of Smithton, IL; a granddaughter, Emily Katherine Marler of St. Louis, MO; a stepsister, Laura Elizabeth Gates, nee Hulen of Sikeston, MO; three half-sisters, Bobbie Sue Spurlin, nee Hulen of Sikeston, MO, Tennie Joe Glick, nee Hulen of Clarksville, IN, and Carolyn Jane McCane, nee Hulen of Sikeston, MO; a half-brother James Ray Hulen of Brandon, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Hosey family would like to thank Sycamore Village for the excellent care Vernon received, especially Carniss, Laura, and Al, as well as Vitas Healthcare for all their support. The family would also like to thank Dr. Althoff and Dr. Pathan for the many years of excellent health care Vernon received. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at George Renner & sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Sid West officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019